Exciting update for ‘Stranger Things’ fans is here

An exciting update is here for all the ‘Stranger Things’ fans out there, eagerly waiting for season 5 of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series.

As reported exclusively by foreign-based entertainment outlets, the ‘Stranger Things’ gang is finally returning to Hawkins to shoot the final season, after several delays due to Hollywood strikes.

Reportedly, the filming for the 5th and final season is expected to begin in the first week of 2024, either on January 8 or 5.

Moreover, if reports are to be believed, the main cast members of the series have reached Atlanta for the prep work, and the cameras will start rolling in a few days, on either of the two aforementioned dates.

It is pertinent to note here that the filming for last season was originally set to kickstart this past summer, but was delayed due to dual strikes which hit Hollywood studios, including the Writers Guild, and SAG AFTRA.

With these delays, ‘Stranger Things’ last season 5 is now expected to premiere sometime around early 2025.

Earlier in November this year, the very first scene of the upcoming season was teased by the writers on the annual celebration day of Netflix’s hit series.

“Darkness. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song,” read the text on the script, with the caption, “Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1m,” without giving away much but the excitement to ‘Stranger Things’ legions.

