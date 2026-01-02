Stranger Things finale divides critics

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this day since the series began, as the Stranger Things finale has been years in the making. The show’s final episode debuted in theatres for the first time, with a runtime of two hours and eight minutes. This raises the question, “What are critics saying about it?”

According to reviewer Leila Latif of Empire Online, “Big, heartfelt, and impeccably made, Stranger Things’ finale is solid but oh so safe, favoring comfort and closure over terror, devastation, and the boldness its mythology promised.”

Bob Strauss, a critic for The Wrap, concurs with her general assessment: “Matt and Ross Duffer’s magnum opus came to a satisfying enough finish, while leaving room for the countless millions who care deeply enough about it—itself quite the accomplishment in our atomized pop culture era—to nitpick the thing to death. The creators probably know that’s fun or cathartic, depending on how much the show meant to you.”

In a review for Nerdist, author Michael Walsh writes, “This final chapter ended this party’s campaign with a satisfying farewell. But like the rest of Stranger Things 5, a few bewildering decisions and some weird pacing kept the series finale from true greatness.”

However, not all critics found the conclusion impressive—specifically critics Daniel Fienberg and Angie Han. They both discussed the final episode of one of Netflix’s most popular shows in The Hollywood Reporter. “This final extravaganza just hammered home for me why I’ve been so exasperated by this show lately and so eager to see it end already,” Angie added.

Daniel shared her concerns, adding, “I also had some disappointment that they went back to the Mind Flayer well again, especially since the ‘giant spider’ of it all made me think back to the miniseries adaptation of It and the giant spider that blew all the good will that came before.”

In conclusion, opinions on Matt and Ross Duffer’s Stranger Things ending have been divided.