Stranger Things franchise plans to expand beyond season 5

The Stranger Things universe will continue beyond Season 5, as a new animated series titled “Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85” is set to launch on Netflix in 2026.

This new animated show is planned to take place in the winter of 1985, taking place chronologically between Seasons 2 and 3 of the main series. It will return to Hawkins, where the core group of characters, in animated form, will confront new supernatural creatures and a fresh paranormal mystery.

The showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, noted that an animated series was one of their first ideas for expanding the franchise, emphasising that animation offers “no limits” to creative possibilities.

The new show will feature a voice cast including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max and others, helping to keep the Hawkins universe alive after the conclusion of the live-action finale.