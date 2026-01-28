Stranger Things prequel trailer ignites ‘Conformity Gate’ theory

LOS ANGELES: Following a Season 5 finale that left viewers with conflicting emotions, Netflix is moving forward with a new Stranger Things prequel project.

The series finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” officially concluded the live-action show on December 31, 2025, after years of suspense. The final episode was released simultaneously on Netflix and in select U.S. and Canadian theaters. However, the conclusion was not without controversy.

Fans expressed a wide range of opinions regarding the final season. While a popular fan hypothesis known as “Conformity Gate” led some to believe Netflix would drop an alternate ending, online petitions even surfaced demanding the finale be rewritten. Critics and fans alike cited issues with pacing, plot convenience, and character resolutions, making Season 5 one of the most divisive entries in the program’s history.

Despite the backlash, Netflix is proceeding with the franchise at full speed. The streamer has confirmed “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,” a new 3D animated series, proving the Hawkins universe is far from over.

Set in the winter of 1985—fitting between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series—Tales From ’85 returns to what many consider the emotional core of the franchise. In a move that has already sparked debate, the series will feature a completely new voice cast for the beloved characters:

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max

Luca Diaz as Mike

Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas

Braxton Quinney as Dustin

Ben Plessala as Will

Brett Gipson as Hopper

According to Netflix, the prequel will introduce new monsters, mysteries, and subplots never mentioned in the later seasons of the live-action series. Whether this animated spinoff will mend the lingering disappointment from the finale or further deepen the debate around the franchise remains to be seen.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is set to debut on Netflix later this year.