Stranger Things Season 4 trailer goes viral

The trailer of the Netflix horror show Stranger Things Season 4 has gone viral with mixed reviews from social media.

In the trailer, we hear Jane Hopper’s, aka Eleven, a voiceover of a letter being written to Mike Wheeler. She is eager to see him again in spring break. She is speaking about how she has made many friends and her liking for her school as well.

It then shows high-octane action and suspense scenes such as shootouts and car chases.

We will have the best spring break, ever. Welcome to California. #StrangerThingsDay pic.twitter.com/c4SkNvTny0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

The show will be streamed in 2022.

“Welcome to California,” the tweet by Netflix read. “We will have the best spring break, ever.”

Here’s how social media reacted to the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer.

Better make up for how terrible season 3 was — #TAPE (@BradyAustin98) November 6, 2021

I just got the chills ooooh pic.twitter.com/M9R7ms2hNS — Fay🎀🧚🏻‍♀️🦄 (@pearl11112005) November 6, 2021

Everyone looks fashionable — Deebs (@ApolloDibz) November 6, 2021

The fourth season of Stranger Things will have nine episodes in total. They are titled The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Tina Project, The Dive, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

Season one of the Netflix show came in 2016 followed its two successors came in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Stranger Things Season 4 was to air this year but was pushed back till 2022.

