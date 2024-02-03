Netflix disappoints ‘Stranger Things’ fans

Netflix has disappointed the global fans of ‘Stranger Things’, eagerly waiting for the final season 5 of the sci-fi horror series.

The streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited series line-up of 2024 for the portal, excluding the hotly-anticipated concluding season of the supernatural teen series ‘Stranger Things’.

During the ‘Next on Netflix’ event in Los Angeles earlier this week, the streamer confirmed the return of several high-profile series this year. The list included ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’, ‘Elite’, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bridgerton’ among others.

However, ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 remained absent from the list, hinting at an early 2025 release.

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Stranger Things’ gang returned to Hawkins last month, to resume shooting for the final season, after several delays due to Hollywood strikes, including the Writers Guild and SAG AFTRA.

Previously, the very first scene of the upcoming season was teased by the writers in November last year on the annual celebration day of Netflix’s hit series.

“Darkness. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song,” read the text on the script, with the caption, “Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1m,” without giving away much but the excitement to ‘Stranger Things’ legions.

