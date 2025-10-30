Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Drops: Final Battle Against Vecna Begins on Netflix

Netflix, the subscription-based streaming service, has officially released the fifth and final season of the Stranger Things series, accompanied by a full, terrifying trailer.

The season concludes the story of the Hawkins gang as they fight Vecna and the impending invasion from the Upside Down.

The official trailer is nearly three minutes long and features explosive visual effects, deep emotion, loads of action, and one deadly Vecna.

“We kind of hit the ground running right away this season, which is really exciting and not how we’ve started any other season,” said Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, in a Netflix statement. “Everyone is all in one place, and we all have the same objective.”

“They’re not living a normal life,” explained co-creator Matt Duffer. “In Hawkins, nothing is normal anymore. Their movement is restricted, and Big Brother cameras are everywhere. So, not only are they busy, but their daily lives are anything but ordinary.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven, hinted that her character is in “training mode” at the beginning of the season. “She’s in a warrior state,” she explained. “As for her mindset, she is just concerned with safeguarding her pals. Her buddies are her chosen family; thus, she will go to any length to defend them, and we will witness this.”

The final season will drop in three parts, each around a holiday weekend: Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and the Finale on New Year’s Eve. Each part will be released at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

The cast of Stranger Things includes Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman.