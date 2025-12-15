What the Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 trailer tells us about Hawkins’ fate

It’s beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, and that’s exciting news for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 fans. The wait for the next part of the show’s final season is almost over, and the newly released trailer gives us a first taste of the chaos coming our way.

From the looks of it, our Hawkins crew is gearing up for one last, action-packed battle against Vecna. Netflix has confirmed the next three episodes will drop on December 25, right in time for Christmas binge-watching.

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer picks up immediately where the previous episodes left off. Vecna is back, and things look grim for everyone. But our heroes aren’t ready to give up.

Eleven is trying to figure out how to team up with Kali, her “lost sister,” and the gang is planning a full-on assault against the military compound. Will it work? Who’s going to survive until the season finale? Fans will have to wait until New Year’s Eve to get the answers.

Mike, Joyce, and the rest of the crew are doing everything they can to stop Vecna, but there’s a new complication. Will has somehow gained some eerie powers from his time trapped in Vecna’s nightmare world, and it could make the final showdown in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 even more unpredictable.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 shows that Hawkins is essentially a war zone now, with the military on high alert and Dr. Kay leading the charge. Meanwhile, Steve, Robin, Nancy, and Jonathan are running resistance operations from the radio station.

Hopper and Eleven have gone straight into the Upside Down. And poor Holly, Will’s sister, has ended up in Vecna’s grasp, though Max, who’s still in a coma, seems to be her only chance.

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 doesn’t just tease the story, it shows us just how intense the stakes are. Everything we thought we knew about the Upside Down might be wrong, and the final confrontation promises to test every character in ways we’ve never seen before.

For fans, this is also a farewell of sorts for the Duffer brothers. After making Netflix a fortune with Stranger Things, they’re moving on to a massive new deal with Paramount, though they’ll remain involved with the multiple spin-offs already planned.

Mark your calendars: the next three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 premiere on December 25, and the grand finale drops on New Year’s Eve.