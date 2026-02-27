Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo speaks about rare disorder

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things, has spoken openly about how his rare condition has impacted his life.

Born in New London, Connecticut, the 23-year-old was born with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic disorder. According to Matarazzo in an interview with Health Insight: “My experience with cleidocranial dysplasia has been pretty good, honestly. I have a very mild case of it and it hasn’t really caused me to be bullied or anything.”

The actor continued, “Pretty much every part I’ve booked is because of the condition. In some way, it affects me—whether it be my height, my teeth, or making me look younger.” He also acknowledges that the condition helped launch his acting career, noting, “It has benefited me in many ways because it’s basically started my acting career.” It’s given me an opportunity to talk about it and not feel ashamed of it.”

CCD is an uncommon hereditary condition that affects bone development, frequently resulting in underdeveloped or absent collarbones.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Stranger Things Season 5 franchise announced the expansion of the show by rewriting the main story with a new addition.

In the recent news, after Stranger Things announced its comeback, but with a twist. The universe is now expanding with a new addition. After four successful seasons full of action, drama and mystery, Stranger Things ended with its fifth season, which has divided the audience into different opinions.

Stranger Things has remained one of the top-rated shows of all time, and one of Netflix’s biggest hits; it still holds capacity for many diversions in its main story. Franchise, not long after the main story ended, has announced Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, an animated prequel series.

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 is set to be released on April 23, and from what’s known about its story so far, it’s rewriting the main show through one new character.