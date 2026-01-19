Stranger Things star makes his debut in 'Saturday Night Live'

Canadian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard made the headlines with his Saturday Night Live debut where he was joined by the on-screen team Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

He was appreciated for his hosting of the comic night but fans wondered where was Noah Schnapp and if he was ditched by the party.

In a skit of the “secret ninth episode,” the It star, Gaten and Caleb even poked fun at the 21-year-old’s “crucial” scene in Stranger Things. Will Byers was portrayed by Jeremy Culhane instead of the Bridge of Spies actor.

It was narrated that Will, played by Noah, is missing because his coming out scene is “still going on” after the cut was criticised for being too long.

However, it is to be noted that the Stranger Sharks star was seemingly not ditched by others as he is currently navigating his time through the university’s final year.

The former child star is studying at the University of Pennsylvania as he majors in entrepreneurship and innovation.

During his appearance on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon show, the actor admitted balancing between his senior school and the filming of Stranger Things.

He described feeling like Hannah Montana due to his sudden switch between reel and real life.