Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is officially a college graduate.

The 21-year-old actor celebrated earning his bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania on Monday, May 18, sharing moments from his graduation ceremony in Philadelphia on Instagram.

Schnapp posted a series of photos from the special day, including a family portrait with his twin sister Chloe and parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp. Another image showed the actor standing in front of the commencement stage, while a video captured the moment his name was announced as he walked across the stage to receive his diploma.

“What, like it’s hard???” Schnapp captioned the post, quoting one of Legally Blonde character Elle Woods’ most iconic lines.

The actor previously opened up about balancing university life with filming commitments for Stranger Things. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Schnapp revealed that he attended in-person classes until production schedules required him to switch to virtual learning.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2025, Schnapp said education had always been a priority in his household, even during his years working in television and film.

Noah Schnapp made his breakout debut as Will Byers when Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and has since become one of the show’s most recognizable stars.