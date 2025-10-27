"Stranger Things" stars discuss nerve-wracking scene from Season 4

The stars of Netflix series “Stranger Things”, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, recently discussed the nerve-wracking scene from Season 4 that proved to be the most difficult shoot.

In a new video, the cast, including Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) revisited Season 4. McLaughlin specifically reflected on Max’s levitation scene, describing it as “sad” to film. He praised Sink’s performance, along with Priah Ferguson’s intensity during the scene.

McLaughlin shared that they filmed Max’s attic scene in the Creel House, while the Void sequences were shot on separate days. Sink noted the challenge of recreating the emotional depth required for the scene. She explained, “You give your performance, you feel good about it, and it’s like, ‘Wait, we have to re-create that in the Void”.

The emotional weight of the scene made it difficult for McLaughlin to tap back into those feelings for the additional takes. “How do I get back to this same feeling? Just having to cry a lot in different takes was very draining”, he admitted.

Despite the challenges, McLaughlin expressed gratitude for the creative freedom given by the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer. They encouraged him to improvise, saying, “We want the audience to feel this scene, so we want you to improv it, have fun, go with the flow”.

Fans can look forward to the first four episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 5, set to premiere on November 26 on Netflix.