Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 brings Hawkins back in new Trailer

Netflix released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, on Monday, February 2.

According to the official summary, return to Hawkins with Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an exciting new animated series from showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers the Duffer Brothers. In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town, and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.

The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve: Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips round out the ensemble.

Mark your calendars: Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is set to premiere on Netflix on April 23.