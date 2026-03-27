Stranger Things: Tales from '85: Netflix confirms release date in latest trailer

Stranger Things fans rejoiced as Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 announced its release date in the latest trailer.

On Thursday, March 26, Netflix sparked a massive frenzy among fans by sharing the thrilling trailer for the upcoming animated sci-fi TV series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

Alongside the preview, the video streaming giant also announced the release date for the show, elevating excitement among the audience. The outlet was captioned with words, “those creatures can’t get out, or it’s game over”. It also penned the release date for the most anticipated show, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premieres April 23.

Fans’ reactions:

“I want it to be April 23rd already!” expressed a first. Another excitedly wrote, “Hawkins 1985… we’re so back.” Third also commented and said, “This looks so so so beautiful!!! omg i can’t wait to see it”.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 plot:

According to Netflix, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 follows our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max in the winter of 1985. Something terrifying has awakened beneath the ice, and it’s up to our crew to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Number of Episodes:

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 comprises 10 episodes.

The release date:

The highly anticipated Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will premiere on Netflix on April 23, 2026.

The voice cast:

The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha EJ Williams, Braxton Quinney, and Benjamin Plessala, alongside Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.