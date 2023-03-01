‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ stage play to hit theatres this year

Web show and movie-streaming platform Netflix announced that a stage play on its superhit show ‘Stranger Things‘ titled ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘ will hit theatres this year.

‘Stranger Things‘ writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry has written and co-produced ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘. It is based on an original story by the show’s creators the Duffer brothers Matt and Ross, screenwriter Jack Thorne and her.

The synopsis read: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

“When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

It added: “Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the ‘Stranger Things’ story – and may hold the key to the end.”

The play’s tickets are expected to be available for sale in spring.

“We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,'” the Duffer Brothers stated. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt.”

They added: “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of ‘Stranger Things.’ We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

