'Stranger Things' themed RAW episode streaming on Netflix

WWE bought a Stranger Things-themed episode of RAW on Netflix.

The new year kicked off with stakes that weren’t just high, but simultaneously strange as well.

Although Stranger Things concluded on December 31, 2025, WWE brought a dose of Hawkins to Brooklyn on January 5 for the Stranger Things theme-based episode of RAW.

Along with the guarantee of the monumental event, three matches lined up, but mashing upside-down level chaos with typical Monday night mayhem proved to be a crossover that hit like a chair shot.

The massive evening saw WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer injured after an attack from Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Je’Von Evans officially signing to the Raw roster, and Gunther getting clocked by AJ Styles, setting up a match between the two on next week’s episode of Raw in Germany.

The new year began with worlds (and WWE Superstars) colliding, so scroll to see everything that happened on the Raw premiere.