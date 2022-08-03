Stranger Things: Writers begin working on the final season

The writers’ room of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ has started writing for the last and final season of the sci-fi horror series.

The official Twitter account of ‘Stranger Writers’ confirmed on Tuesday that the people of the Indiana town of Hawkins are a step closer to the final battle, as the writers for Netflix’s flagship series began writing for the fifth and final season.

The picture post by the verified account on the micro-blogging site, which had a whiteboard with the logo of the last season, was captioned with “Day 1”.

‘Stranger Things’ featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Charlie Heaton in leading roles, aired its latest season earlier this month.

The fourth instalment of the series ended on a crucial cliffhanger with Vecna – the main villain of the season – being temporarily defeated, however, succeeded in his scheme to merge the dark otherworld of the Upside Down with the Indiana town of Hawkins. Hence, the final season will presumably see an attempt from the cast to destroy the Upside Down in order to protect the general population of the town.

It is pertinent to mention that the streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that a spin-off of the series is in the works to build its biggest English-language hit – and second most-watched series after Korean title ‘Squid Game’ – into a broad entertainment franchise. The new show will be based on the original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer.

