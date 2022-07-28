‘Stranger Things’ writers refute re-edit claims

The writers of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ have cleared the claims about their scenes from previous seasons being re-edited.

For the uninitiated, the co-creators of the Netflix series, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer claimed earlier this month that they had been ‘George Lucas-ing’ the sci-fi horror drama, a term which was in reference to the comment of ‘Star Wars’ director.

The expression means the habit of ‘editing the films years after the original release’.

It was taken from their comment that the makers are busy in editing the previous three seasons of the show, however, the writers have denied these claims with a rather witty post on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Tuesday, the group shared a gif featuring Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington of the show and made a Public Service Announcement. “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be,” read the tweet by ‘Stranger Writers’.

When a fan questioned if it counts for a particular scene from the first season of the show, where Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) secretly photographs Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), the writers’ group responded with a “Yes”.

‘Stranger Things’ featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Charlie Heaton in leading roles, aired its latest season earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that the streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that a spin-off of series is in the works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new show will be based on the original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer.

