Stray dog bites 15 people including children in Sindh’s Larkana

LARKANA: In yet another dog bite incident, at least 15 people, including women and children, were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Sindh’s Larkana district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to hospital sources, the stray dog entered three homes situated in different areas of the Larkana district and mauled 16 people.

The affectees include 11 men and four children.

The victims were shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital for medical treatment. “The affectees have received vaccination against dog-bite,” they said.

Earlier on July 14, at least 12 people including children and an elderly citizen had been bitten by stray dogs in Peshawar.

Twelve dog bite cases had been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital during the period of one hour in Peshawar. The affected people included four children, seven adults and an elderly citizen.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.