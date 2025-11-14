Stray dogs attack two children inside Karachi University

KARACHI: Stray dogs attacked and injured two children on the premises of Karachi University, ARY News reported.

According to details, stray dogs severely injured a five-year-old boy by mauling his face, while a young girl named Hoorain was bitten on the foot and wounded.

The incident took place this morning near the clinic located within the Karachi University premises.

The medical officer has written a letter to the university administration, stating that the five-year-old boy was attacked by dogs, resulting in facial injuries.

The medical officer further reported that Hoorain was also injured after being bitten by a stray dog, and urged the university administration to take action against stray dogs on campus.

It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, a first-year Food Science student at Karachi University fell out of fear of stray dogs, sustaining head injuries as a result.

In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old child was killed by a pack of stray dogs while walking home in Basti Mardan.

The young boy, named Shehbaz, was attacked near his home under the jurisdiction of the Ahmad Hor Lama police station and his body was later found in nearby fields.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported a significant rise in dog bites cases.

According to sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH), 7,815 cases of dog bites were reported nationwide last week.