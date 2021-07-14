Stray dogs bite 12 people including children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 12 people including children and an elderly citizen have been bitten by stray dogs in Peshawar, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Twelve dog bite cases have been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital during the period of one hour in Peshawar. The affected people include four children, seven adults and an elderly citizen.

According to the spokesperson of Khyber Teaching Hospital, 12 patients have been brought to the teaching hospital’s emergency ward who were bitten by stray dogs. The incident took place in the vicinity of two to three kilometres.

The spokesperson said that the teaching hospital has sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccines.

Earlier in June, 26 people including women and children had been bitten by stray dogs in Larkana in a single day.

The stray dogs had mauled 26 people in different areas of the Larkana districts of the province including Larkana, Ratodero and Dokri. The affectees included 13 men, six women, and seven children.

The victims had been shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital for medical treatment where they had also received vaccination against dog-bite.