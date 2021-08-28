Video: Stray dogs spotted at Karachi airport runway shot dead

KARACHI: Two stray dogs spotted at the runway of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi were later shot dead as a passenger inside a plane apparently filmed the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the presence of stray dogs was confirmed during the take-off of an Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi airport and has exposed the measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to guard the airport perimeter.

The video was apparently filmed from the window of a plane, showing two stray dogs roaming at the runway as a vehicle of bird shooters approached them.

They were later gunned down by the shooters.

The airport authorities confirmed the incident and said that it was reported on the evening of August 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple alerts have been issued previously over the presence of heaps of garbage near the airport, raising concern that it led to birds striking the planes.

Previously, Jinnah International Airport Karachi authorities asked the city administration to clean the surroundings of the airport after an increase in incidents of birds hitting planes during flights.

The Karachi airport Manager Imran Khan wrote a letter to Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and asked him to remove garbage collection points from the airport surroundings.

He said that prompt action was required in this regard to ensure a safe journey for the passengers traveling to and from the city. “The garbage is increasing movement of birds in the airport surroundings,” he said adding that it could endanger the planes moving from the airport.