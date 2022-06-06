Street crimes register alarming rise in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as almost 235 incidents have been reported daily in the city, ARY News reported on Monday citing Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to sources, almost 235 incidents were reported daily, showing that the authorities have failed to overcome criminal activities in the business hub of the country.

The report revealed that more than 35,500 incidents were reported in last five months this year. “As many as 22,666 motorcycles were stolen or snatched during January to May,” the report added.

The report further added that almost 11,890 mobile phones were snatched during five months. Meanwhile, 71 vehicles were snatched at gunpoint and 914 were stolen in the month of May.

Almost 4454 motorcycles of citizens were stolen in May, sources added. In addition to that, the citizens were deprived of 2658 mobile phones during this period.

Comments