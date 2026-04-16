The upcoming live-action Street Fighter reboot made a loud impression at CinemaCon, where fresh footage was unveiled, offering a first proper look at the film’s direction—and it leans heavily into high-impact action.

The trailer introduces core fighters Ryu, Ken Masters, and Chun-Li, who appear to be drawn into a wider global conflict rather than just a tournament setting. There’s still a competition at the center of it, but the tone suggests something bigger unfolding behind the scenes.

Director Kitao Sakurai seems to have focused on making the fights feel immediate and grounded, with choreography that borrows from the arcade roots but doesn’t feel overly stylized. The sequences shown at the event were fast, physical, and, at times, a bit chaotic—in a way that works.

Casting has clearly been a major part of the reboot’s strategy. Andrew Koji takes on Ryu, while Noah Centineo plays Ken, bringing a slightly different energy to the character than fans might expect. Callina Liang steps in as Chun-Li, positioned here as more than just a fighter—she’s driving the narrative forward.

The supporting lineup is hard to ignore. Jason Momoa appears as Blanka, Roman Reigns takes on Akuma, while 50 Cent and David Dastmalchian round out the villain side, with the latter portraying M. Bison. It’s an unusual mix, but one that suggests the studio is aiming for scale rather than subtlety.

There’s also a noticeable shift in how the story is being handled. Instead of leaning fully into nostalgia or camp, the film appears to be trying to strike a balance—something previous adaptations struggled with. Whether that balance holds is another question, but the intent is clearer this time.

Filming wrapped late last year, with production based in Australia, leaving a fairly long runway for post-production work. That time seems to have gone into polishing the action-heavy sequences teased in the trailer.

The film is scheduled for release on October 16, 2026. For now, the CinemaCon reveal has at least done one thing—it’s put Street Fighter back into the conversation, and not just as a risky reboot.