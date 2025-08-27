Street Fighter movie unveils Ken’s iconic look in live-action adaptation

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has given fans their first look at a major character, as Noah Centineo revealed his transformation into Ken Masters.

Production on the highly anticipated live-action Street Fighter movie is officially underway, and the actor teased his new look via Instagram.

Noah Centineo, best known for roles in romantic comedies, appears dramatically different for the role of Ken in the Street Fighter movie.

He has bulked up considerably and now sports blond, shoulder-length hair to match the iconic character’s appearance from the video game series.

The sneak peek comes after recent excitement surrounding WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who was earlier teased as Guile in the film.

Although the image posted by Noah Centineo was not an official studio release, it offers the first proper glimpse at his preparation for the Street Fighter movie.

The actor shared the picture from his trailer on set, hinting at the intense physical transformation required for the role.

The new Street Fighter movie boasts a star-studded cast alongside Noah Centineo, including Jason Momoa as Blanka, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Cody Rhodes as Guile, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe Anoa’i as Akuma, and 50 Cent as Balrog.

Other cast members include Orville Peck as Vega, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda. Kitao Sakurai directs the film, which is based on a script by Dalan Musson.

The Street Fighter movie follows several previous attempts to adapt the legendary video game franchise.

The 1994 live-action film became infamous for poor reviews despite earning nearly $100 million worldwide. Later adaptations, including 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li and the 2014 web series Assassin’s Fist, saw mixed success.

With Noah Centineo leading as Ken and Legendary Entertainment backing the project, the latest Street Fighter movie aims to deliver a fresh and authentic take on the franchise. The film is set to hit cinemas in 2026.

