Street Fighter movie confirms full cast in nostalgic 1990s-inspired reveal

The long-awaited Street Fighter movie reboot has officially revealed its main cast, and the announcement was made in a nostalgic style that delighted fans of the classic arcade game.

Drawing inspiration from the character select screen of 1991’s Street Fighter II, Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment unveiled the full lineup on Instagram, giving the Street Fighter movie an introduction that instantly connected with its roots.

The new Street Fighter movie will feature Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison among a wide ensemble cast.

The reveal also confirmed appearances from 50 Cent, Orville Peck, Vidyut Jammwal and Eric André, among others, making the Street Fighter movie one of the most star-studded video game adaptations in recent years.

The movie is set to hit cinemas on 16 October 2026, moving from its earlier release date in March of the same year. This reboot will be the first film released under Paramount’s new three-year distribution deal with Legendary, with Kitao Sakurai directing and Dalan Musson providing the latest draft of the script.

Fans had already speculated about several names attached to the Street Fighter movie in recent months, with Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo previously linked to the project.

The nostalgic character reveal confirmed those reports and gave Street Fighter reboot the kind of buzz that echoes the excitement of its arcade origins.

With competition lined up against 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall and arriving shortly after The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, the Capcom game adaption movie will be a key release in the packed 2026 film calendar.

The combination of a nostalgic announcement, a global fanbase, and a cast blending action stars with surprising newcomers sets the Street Fighter movie on course to punch its way back into pop culture.