Streetlights worth Rs2.7bn installed on Thatta-Sujawal bridge stolen

THATTA: Streetlights worth Rs2.7 billion installed on newly-constructed Thatta- Sujawal bridge have been stolen by undefiled people, it was learnt on Saturday.

According to details, unknown people have reportedly stolen 36 streetlights poles installed on Thatta- Sujawal bridge inaugurated in 2017. The streetlight poles had been reportedly installed at a cost of Rs2.7 bn.

Hours after the news aired on different news channels, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the theft incident and formed a three-member inquiry committee.

The provincial minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas also took action and ordered to register First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

Meanwhile, the concerned Wapda official was also suspended from the post.

Back in 2017, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in 2017 had inaugurated a newly constructed bridge on River Indus which links the divided districts of Thatta and Sujawal.

The chief minister while inaugurating the bridgehad said that it will pave the way to transport heavy machinery from Karachi Port to Tharparkar to install coal-based power plants.

Read: MURAD INAUGURATES THATTA-SUJAWAL BRIDGE ON RIVER INDUS

Old Thatta – Sujawal Bridge was constructed about fifty years ago and had developed cracks in structure which hampered the development schemes of the government in the region.