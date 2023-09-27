Strict action against Karachi street crime on the cards

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police strictly instructed the police officers to file the First Information Report (FIR) of the complainant promptly and take strict action against the criminals, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In order to curb the criminal activities in the province, IG Sindh – Dr. Riffat Mukhtar – presided over a high-level meeting, in which he instructed the officers to take strict measures to control crime in the province.

During the meeting, the IG Sindh directed the officers to file FIRs “free of cost”, stated that, “I will not ask how many FIRs have been filed, but I will take strict action for not filing FIRs.”

He stressed that neglecting to register the FIRs of the complainant can become liability. He grant full authority to the District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to work autonomously. He assured full support to the district SSPs and encouraged them to perform their duties honestly.

The IG Sindh lauded the efforts of the Special Branch regarding compiling the lists of drug-related offences, including narcotics and gutka mafia activities. He maintained that with the help of these lists, he vowed to take stern action against the offenders.

IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar instructed the police officials to take strict action against the street criminals in Karachi, and directed to conduct intelligence based operations against the dacoits across the metropolis.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the records for High-Risk Management Systems (HRMS) and Police Record Management System (PRMS).