Strictly Come Dancing 2026: A Fresh Era Unfolds with New Dancers and Hosts

The BBC has confirmed the lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2026, and it’s bringing a major shake-up. After a dramatic cull of fan-favorite professionals, a fresh crop of dancers will join the iconic show.

Returning pros include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Jowita Przystał, Nancy Xu, and Kai Widdrington, alongside new additions Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Alexis Warr, and Julian Caillon.

The departures include Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer, and Nadiya Bychkova, marking a significant transition for the show.

Márquez cited family commitments and scheduling conflicts in Spain as reasons for his exit, while Hauer expressed her desire to explore new projects after 14 years.

The hosting reins are also changing, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepping down. Rumored replacements include Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Alex Jones, and Mel Giedroyc, among others.

The judging panel remains unchanged, featuring Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke.

Themed weeks will include Movies, Icons, Halloween, and Musicals, with the Instant Dance challenge making a comeback.