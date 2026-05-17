Strictly Come Dancing Gets a New Host: Josh Widdicombe to Join Emma Willis

Comedian Josh Widdicombe is set to join Emma Willis as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The BBC has reportedly offered Josh the job, and he’s expected to accept. Josh, 43, impressed bosses with his quick wit and deadpan humor during auditions, making him an ideal fit for the show.

A Bold New Era for Strictly

Josh will be joined by Emma Willis, 50, and Johannes Radebe, 39, as a “roving reporter” behind the scenes.

This new lineup promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the show, with Josh’s comedic timing and Emma’s charm. Insiders say the duo will have a similar vibe to Tess and Claudia, with Johannes adding a new element.

Why Josh Widdicombe?

Josh’s experience hosting live TV shows like The Last Leg and his quick wit made him a top contender.

He’s also familiar with Strictly, having participated in the 2024 Christmas Special. BBC bosses believe Josh will bring the comedy and energy needed to take the show into a new era.

It is worth mentioning that Josh is not the only one Strictly fans are pushing back against. They’ve also expressed their concern about JoJo’s new speculated role, calling it a ‘waste’ of his talents and worried he’s not quite the right fit.

Meanwhile, some stars have publicly confirmed they didn’t land the role, including former Radio 2 host Zoe, who opened up about processing the ‘rejection’ and It Takes Two star Fleur East, who was left ‘bothered’ by being totally overlooked.