London Tube drivers to begin strikes soon

London Tube drivers will begin a series ​of 24-hour strikes later ‌this month over planned changes to their working hours, the ​RMT union said in ​a statement on Tuesday.

The first ⁠of six announced strikes ​will begin on March 24.

The ​dispute centres around a plan to compress drivers’ working week into ​four days, which the ​union says is a safety risk.

“We ‌are ⁠clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance,” ​said RMT ​General ⁠Secretary Eddie Dempsey.

“There is still time for ​London Underground to come ​up ⁠with a workable solution but we will take strike ⁠action ​if we cannot ​get a negotiated settlement.”

UK sets new definition of anti-Muslim hostility

UK has set out a new advisory definition of what it calls anti-Muslim hostility, ​a long-anticipated step in its plan to clarify how ‌authorities should identify and address abuse targeting Muslims, which is at record levels.

The move follows years of political deadlock over how ​to define anti-Muslim hatred in a way that helps ​consistent application of the law, but does not ⁠shut down or criminalise open debate about Islamist extremism.

There ​were almost 4,500 hate crimes targeting Muslims in the year ​ending March 2025, accounting for nearly half of all religiously motivated offences in England and Wales. This data also includes people wrongly assumed ​to be Muslim.