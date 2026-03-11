London Tube drivers to begin strikes soon
- By Reuters -
- Mar 11, 2026
London Tube drivers will begin a series of 24-hour strikes later this month over planned changes to their working hours, the RMT union said in a statement on Tuesday.
The first of six announced strikes will begin on March 24.
The dispute centres around a plan to compress drivers’ working week into four days, which the union says is a safety risk.
“We are clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance,” said RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey.
“There is still time for London Underground to come up with a workable solution but we will take strike action if we cannot get a negotiated settlement.”
UK sets new definition of anti-Muslim hostility
UK has set out a new advisory definition of what it calls anti-Muslim hostility, a long-anticipated step in its plan to clarify how authorities should identify and address abuse targeting Muslims, which is at record levels.
The move follows years of political deadlock over how to define anti-Muslim hatred in a way that helps consistent application of the law, but does not shut down or criminalise open debate about Islamist extremism.
There were almost 4,500 hate crimes targeting Muslims in the year ending March 2025, accounting for nearly half of all religiously motivated offences in England and Wales. This data also includes people wrongly assumed to be Muslim.