Stringent security measures in Islamabad to tackle PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: Capital City administration has made stringent security measures ahead of the PTI protest against the election commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The law enforcement agencies have sealed the Red Zone of Islamabad. SSP-Operations has said that 2,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, FC and Rangers have been deployed for security. “No one will be allowed entry in the red zone,” police officer said.

Police officials have been ordered to tackle the protesters entering in the red zone strictly. “The federal police has made preparations to tackle the protesters,” official said.

The Anti-Riots Force and the Rangers will also be deployed in the red zone. Islamabad’s SSP-Operations has been entrusted to head the operation to tackle the demonstrators.

The Islamabad administration on Thursday denied the PTI permission of holding protest at NADRA chowk. The PTI leadership in a plea submitted with the Islamabad administration sought permission to stage a protest at the NADRA chowk, which was denied.

NADRA chowk falls in Red Zone, therefore permission cannot be given to hold protest, the administration replied to the party’s request.

However, the Islamabad administration offered PTI to hold peaceful protest at F-9 Park or H-9 Park. The Islamabad administration has asked the PTI leadership to decide the protest venue and inform them so that adequate security measures can be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP head office in Islamabad today. The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and party activists.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

