Strong earthquake shakes Malaga and Almeria in Spain

MALAGA/ALMERIA: A strong 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain early Monday morning, shaking popular tourist destinations including Malaga and Almeria.

The tremor, which occurred around 7:00 AM, was felt in over 50 towns and cities, including Granada, Velez-Malaga, Torre del Mar, Roquetas de Mar, and the coastal village of San Jose.

According to Travel and Tour World.com, the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 21 kilometers from San Jose, near Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). This shallow depth intensified the shaking across a wide area, particularly in coastal towns and cities.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), while southern Spain is not typically prone to powerful earthquakes, seismic activity is not unusual in the Andalusian region. No significant aftershocks have been reported so far, but mild tremors were reportedly felt as far as Alicante, Murcia, Jaen, and Granada.

Emergency services remain on alert, though no major injuries or structural damage have been confirmed. Regional authorities urged residents and tourists to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks.

Local tourism operators, especially in Almeria and Malaga, reassured travelers that the situation is under control and that visiting remains safe. Hotels and resorts reported no damage and continued operations as normal.

This event is a reminder of the region’s geological activity, similar to the historic 1884 Andalusian earthquake and more recent minor quakes, such as the 4.3-magnitude tremor in Axarquía in March 2024.

While some visitors were briefly unsettled, the long-term impact on tourism is expected to be minimal. Authorities advise all tourists to stay informed through official channels and adhere to any safety instructions.