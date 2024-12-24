web analytics
19.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Strong winds in Karachi bring dip in temperature

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The port city is experiencing cold and dry weather with strong northeasterly winds today, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Above normal strong winds will blow in Karachi on December 24 and 25 (today and tomorrow), with gusts from northeast reaching speeds of 25 to 35 km/h, according to the weather report.

The winds, are expected to bring dip in the temperature. Minimum temperature last night recorded 13.5 Celsius.

Daytime temperatures today likely to remain around 26°C, while the mercury likely to register sharp drop in the night, falling down to single digit.

Several other areas of Sindh experience this cold wave along with areas in Balochistan. Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, and Ziarat, have already experienced sub-zero temperatures.

Karachi’s air quality has worsened during the cold weather as AQI level of the particulate matter recorded 199 today.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.