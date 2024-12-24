Strong winds in Karachi bring dip in temperature

KARACHI: The port city is experiencing cold and dry weather with strong northeasterly winds today, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Above normal strong winds will blow in Karachi on December 24 and 25 (today and tomorrow), with gusts from northeast reaching speeds of 25 to 35 km/h, according to the weather report.

The winds, are expected to bring dip in the temperature. Minimum temperature last night recorded 13.5 Celsius.

Daytime temperatures today likely to remain around 26°C, while the mercury likely to register sharp drop in the night, falling down to single digit.

Several other areas of Sindh experience this cold wave along with areas in Balochistan. Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, and Ziarat, have already experienced sub-zero temperatures.

Karachi’s air quality has worsened during the cold weather as AQI level of the particulate matter recorded 199 today.