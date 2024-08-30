Cyclone Asna: Strong winds topple containers at Karachi’s port

KARACHI: Strong winds, due to Cyclone Asna, at a port in Karachi caused several containers to topple. The incident occurred at the South Asia Port Terminal also known among the locals as China Port.

The containers, which were empty, could not withstand the force of the high winds and were overturned. However, there were no reports of any injuries or significant financial losses as a result of the incident.

Port authorities confirmed that the containers, parked at the South Asia Port Terminal, were empty which likely prevented more severe consequences.

Despite the dramatic scene owing to Cyclone Asna, the operations at China Port have not been disrupted. Port sources assured that activities are continuing as usual, with no interruptions to the port’s functioning. This quick recovery highlights the resilience and efficiency of the port’s operations, said the management.

However, the incident did have an impact on traffic flow at the South Asia Port Terminal entrance gate. The fallen containers caused some delays and disruptions, affecting the smooth movement of vehicles. Traffic police are on the scene, managing the situation to restore normal traffic conditions as swiftly as possible.

While the strong winds posed a challenge at the China Port, the prompt response from port authorities and traffic police ensured that the situation was managed effectively. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather owing to the climate change and the importance of preparedness in maintaining safety and operational continuity at major ports.