Here are four ways to make your nails strong!

Nails can easily become an overlooked part of your hands if you’re a busy girl boss who’s got a lot on her daily plate with barely any time for an indulgent manicure. But, did you know that apart from their vanity, your nails are also an indicator of your health? This is why we’ve got some tips for strong nails for you.

Weak, soft, or brittle nails are directly indicative of a person’s overall health, hence, it is supremely important to keep an eye on your nails and give them regular loving. If you’re someone who tends to chip or break their nails easily and are left wondering when and how did that happen, read on to learn tips for strong nails!

Here are four tips for strong nails.

Stay hydrated!

Not drinking enough water is one of the top reasons for brittle and weak nails. According to US-based dermatologist Sheel Desai Solomon, “Drinking enough water is essential for health, and nail health is no exception. Without adequate moisture, nails can become brittle and break or peel easily.”

Make it a habit to have enough water in a day to ensure your body is hydrated to retain moisture for healthy nails.

Moisturise your hands and nails regularly

With a raging pandemic, it’s important to regularly wash our hands. What’s even more important is moisturising your hands after. Moisturizing your hands, nails and the surrounding skin with a good hand cream ensures that your nails remain in prime condition for longer and do not get brittle from lack of moisture.

Experts also recommend using cuticle oil to help repair, nourish, and moisturize weak nails.

Avoid gel/acrylic manicures

We know, they’re all the rage but you’re better off rocking your natural nails if you keep them strong and striking enough! Peddled as an easy alternative to growing and maintaining nails, gel and acrylic nails will actually leave your natural nails peeling, further weakening them.

Not to mention, excessive amounts of acetone is required to remove them, which in turn can further dry out your already peeling nails. If you really want to give them a try, however, make sure you don’t make it a habit and give a breather to your natural nails between applications!

Get a check-up with a doctor!

As mentioned before, weak nails aren’t always a side effect of vanity or ageing. They can also be an indicator of underlying health problems and so, check-in with your doctor can prove to be helpful.

“There are specific conditions, such as an iron deficiency, hypothyroidism, psoriasis, and Raynaud’s Syndrome (a circulatory condition) that can affect nail strength,” says Dr Rhonda Klein, a board-certified dermatologist in the US.