Student, 16, stabbed to death by schoolmates

A class 11 student was stabbed to death by a group of his fellow schoolmates in India’s Haryana state when he was on his way home.

According to Indian police officials, the 16-year-old victim, who studied at a private school in Haryana’s Faridabad district, was returning home on a motorcycle with his friends when he was waylaid by around 10 bike-borne youths.

The group of his classmates pulled the teenager off the bike held the boy down and beat him up, the others stabbed him multiple times with knives. The attackers fled the spot after the brutal attack, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground.

The passersby recognised the victim and informed his family, who rushed him to the nearest hospital. However, doctors declared the boy dead on arrival.

SHO Indian police, Jaibir Singh said that a case of murder had been lodged and the body was sent for post-mortem. The Police have accessed CCTV footage of the incident and the culprits will be arrested soon.

