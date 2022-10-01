Student allegedly tortured to death by teacher in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: A teenage boy studying at a school in Sindh’s Kandhkot district died on after allegedly being administered a severe beating by his teacher, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s family, his son, a student of class 9, was “tortured” by his teacher that resulted in the death of their son.

Police have registered case and launched further investigation into the case.

In a similar incident, a 12-year-old student fell unconscious after being subjected to brutal torture by the principal of a private school in Lahore.

A private school’s principal named Abid Waseem brutally tortured a 12-year-old student, Kabir Hyder, in Lahore. After being beaten inhumanly by the principal in the head and waist, the student fell unconscious in the classroom.

The father of the affected student of Grade 7 registered a police complaint against the school principal.

Comments