Student gets ‘Zero Award’ from teacher

A woman from the United States has accused a teacher of awarding the disheartening “The Zero Award” to her son.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, Patricia Burkley claimed to have felt something was wrong when she picked up her teenage son Bradley from Leake Central Junior High School school. She said her son was crying like he was ashamed.

She saw the award, which read – “The ‘Zero’ Award. “It’s impossible to be me. Don’t try. You’ll never find a solution – and was irate over it.

Bradley, speaking with the media, said he felt sad and he did not want to give it to her.

She raised the matter with the school management.

“I think it was so horrible for him to get this award,” she said. “I’m going to do what I can do for this to never happen again. Not just to Bradley, but any child.”

Patricia said he spoke with Leake County Schools superintendent on many occasions but still has not gotten back to her.

“I don’t know [why they did it]. That’s why I called the superintendent’s office to find out,” Patricia said.

The 14-year-old wants to return to his school. However, his mother wants to get her son enrolled on a different school.

