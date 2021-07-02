WATCH: Student runs Windows 11 on an old Windows Phone

It hasn’t even been a whole week, and Windows 11 has already been successfully ported over to a smartphone. A very committed student of engineering, Gustave Monce, published a video to YouTube showing the latest developer preview of Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL, one of the first devices to ship with Windows 10 Mobile.

Windows 11 adapts surprisingly well for the 5.7-inch display, but the same can’t be said for the speed of animations. While Windows 11 is usable on the Lumia 950 XL, it doesn’t look like something you’d want to pull out of your pocket every day. But that’s not really the point. This is the latest achievement in a five-year hobby of tinkering with getting full versions of Windows running on Windows Phone devices.

“It all started really 5 years ago, when Windows 10 Mobile was near obsolescence,” says Monce, speaking to The Verge. Monce teamed up with Bingxing Wang, a fellow engineer, to bring the idea of running full Windows on these phones to life.

“As time went on and we started talking about it, discussion groups formed and in turn we had a community of people interested in running full Windows 10 on Lumia 950s,” explains Monce. “We’re now basically a team of about 15 people, and we’ve made a lot of progress.”

The team has ported and reverse-engineered drivers to get Windows 11 running on a Windows Phone and even written their own ones, too. “I wouldn’t say we were quite fast to do it, we took four years to get to the current state, but it’s actually impressive we got here with not much documentation on hand,” says the student. “Because of all that work for Windows 10 and the work we previously did to support Windows 10X, Windows 11 was a natural path forward, and really didn’t take much to get going.”

The student and the team have built a dedicated site for their project, and it includes tools, guides, and documentation on bringing Windows 10 and Windows 11 to these old Windows Phones. Not everything works perfectly, with the cameras failing to function, a hit to battery life, and calls / SMS occasionally breaking due to Microsoft’s OS changes. It’s more of a fun project to see just how far engineers and developers can push the devices that Microsoft has abandoned.