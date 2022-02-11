Student union restoration bill in Sindh: Here are some key takeaways

KARACHI: Sindh government’s proposed bill for the restoration of student unions in educational institutes has been sent to the provincial assembly for approval, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill has been approved by the provincial assembly’s standing committee on law after deliberations and would be tabled for approval in the next assembly session.

As per the bill, the number of student representatives in an educational institute shall remain between seven to 11 and they would be elected through the election process every year.

The elected representatives of the student union will have a representation in the educational institute’s senate, syndicate and anti-harassment committee.

“After approval of the bill, the educational institutes will be bound to devise rules and regulations for the student union elections within two months,” the bill tabled before the Sindh Assembly read.

The bill further clarified that carrying arms and explosive material will be strictly banned within the premises of the educational institutes. The union will be responsible for playing its role for the betterment and welfare of students and safeguarding their interests.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also pledged the government will introduce a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct” to restore and enable student unions that can play their part in positively grooming the youth as future leaders of the country.

“We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country,” the prime minister tweeted.

He noted universities groom future leaders and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.

