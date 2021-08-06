Friday, August 6, 2021
Students below 18 with study visa to get Covid-19 shot: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to offer a Covid-9 vaccine to students under 18 years of age, who intend to travel abroad for studies.

In a statement, the NCOC said vaccination is open to all citizens above 18 years of age. However, it added, students aged 16-18 years, who need to travel abroad for studies at universities requiring mandatory vaccination, will be administered Moderna vaccine.

Students having valid visa and university documents will be administered a Covid-19.

Pakistan vaccinated more than one million citizens against Covid-19 for the first time earlier this week.

“Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday [Monday] with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations,” federal minister Asad Umar said earlier today taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter.

He acknowledged the collective efforts of all the administrations across the country reveling, “Amazing performance by all involved.” “All federating entities contributed with Punjab, Sindh, KP and Islamabad all doing record numbers,” the federal minister noted.

