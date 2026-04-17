Students caught cheating to face lifetime ban

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against students and examination staff involved in cheating.

The ongoing matriculation examinations in Karachi have been marred by allegations of widespread cheating, paper leaks, and bribery, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination system.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, in a joint statement, announced a zero-tolerance policy against cheating in board examinations.

They stated that any student found involved in cheating will face severe consequences. Such students will be immediately expelled from the examination hall, their papers will be cancelled, and they will be barred from appearing in any current or future board examinations.

The ministers further warned that students found with mobile phones or cheating material during exams will be disqualified on the spot.

Strict action will also be taken against examination staff. Any invigilator, internal or external examiner, or administrative official found facilitating cheating will face departmental action and could be dismissed from service.

The government has also decided to strengthen monitoring systems at examination centres, warning that any interference or malpractice will be dealt with firmly.

Earlier, authorities registered a case against an examination centre in-charge, Muhammad Hanif, for allegedly charging Rs5,000 per student to facilitate cheating during exams in Karachi.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Grace Academy of Learning Secondary School in Quaidabad, where an organised cheating network was reportedly operating. Bribes were allegedly taken from students and parents in exchange for allowing cheating during examinations.

A video that went viral on social media shows Hanif demanding money, while a diary containing records of payments collected from various students and schools has also surfaced as evidence.