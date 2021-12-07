Students with 50pc marks in MDCAT 2021 can get admission to medical colleges

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday announced that students can get admissions to medical and dental colleges if they secured 50 percent marks in the Medical and Dental Admission College Test (MDCAT) 2021, ARY News reported.

A notification was issued by Sindh Health Department in this connection.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana is allowed to initiate admission process for the admission in MBBS/BDS in Medical and Dental Universities/Colleges (Public and Private Sector).”

“The overall weightage and terms and conditions for admission shall remain same and strictly be followed as per relevant rules,” the notification added.

The Sindh cabinet in its meeting had decided to lower the passing percentage in MDCAT-2021 from 65 percent to 50 percent so that the candidates with less than 50 percent score may be considered as eligible for admission in Session 2021-2022.

Read More: SINDH REDUCES PERCENTAGE FOR ADMISSION IN MBBS/BDS

The decision was taken in a Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi last Friday.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!