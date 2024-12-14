Harvard University professor to teach Sindh students

KARACHI: IT students under the Sindh Governor’s initiative will now receive online classes from a professor at Harvard University, ARY News reported.

Professor Randall Kroszner, affiliated with both Harvard University and the University of Chicago, met with the Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori regarding this initiative.

According to details, they discussed mutual concerns, including the online classes for IT students and other related topics. Professor Kroszner will conduct online classes for IT students twice a week.

Additionally, Professor Kroszner visited and commended the IT marquee, Umeed ki Ghanti (Bell of Hope), as well as the ration drive being conducted under the Governor’s initiative.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to assist the needy and underprivileged, stating that he is pleased to have the opportunity to teach these students.

Earlier, Sindh Governor introduced a program aimed at subsidizing the fees for Google certification for students pursuing information technology.

Kamran Tessori disclosed that following discussions with the Google team in Islamabad, a consensus was achieved to offer certifications to students who successfully complete the qualifying examination.

These certifications will enable students to access platforms where they have the opportunity to generate substantial income through online business activities.

Kamran Tessori has started ‘Governor Sindh IT initiative’ this year, aims to equip young individuals with essential IT skills that are in high demand, thereby enhancing their prospects of obtaining employment in a competitive job market.