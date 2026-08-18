RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has taken action against police over unlawful proceedings against a citizen, ARY News reported.

CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera took action during an open kachehri (public court) in Kathana, Kahuta, in Rawalpindi following a complaint that a sub-inspector had registered a false case against a citizen.

The CPO suspended Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayoom for framing the citizen in a fabricated drug case.

Additionally, the CPO suspended Kahuta Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Altaf due to poor performance, warning that there is zero tolerance for the abuse of power.

The CPO emphasized that officers with poor performance will not be allowed to retain their positions.