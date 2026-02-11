'Subedaar': Prime Video announces release date

Prime Video Subedaar announced its release date for March 5.

In a recent update, Prime Video expanded its services and announced, Indian film Subedaar will be released on March 5. The film Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni.

The production company, Opening Image Films, created Subedaar with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network AKFCN as its production partner to deliver a powerful action drama experience which combines intense storytelling and emotional depth.

The film featured Anil and Radhikka Madan as its main leads, while Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh play important characters. Subedaar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu worldwide on March 5.

Subedaar overview

Subedaar is based on the story of retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who had faced difficulties in finding peace in his changing world because his core values face increasing challenges.

The movie showed Anil in one of his most compelling performances, who fights against both crime and corruption while dealing with his broken family relationships, and who stands up for what he believes is right.

The film presented a gritty and intense exploration of honour, which takes place in India’s central region during times of social decline.

“Subedaar is both a high-octane action movie as well as a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor playing an action hero that will make people root for him right from the outset, ” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India.

“We are proud to collaborate with Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra and the entire team on Subedar and look forward to bringing it to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on March 5”.

Vikram Malhotra, Partner, Opening Image Films and producer of Subedaar, shared, “Subedaar is a powerful film featuring a never-seen-before lead character who is shaped by service, discipline and sacrifice.

From the very outset, I was drawn to this story that is impactfully entertaining, intimate in its relationships and cinematic in its scale. Collaborating with Prime Video, AKFCN and Suresh Triveni brought together the right creative voices to authentically build this world. With superstar and powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at the center the film offers audiences a compelling cinematic experience like never before, exclusively on Prime Video.