How families reacted to Subhan Awan, Washma Fatima wedding: Deets

The newlyweds Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima were seated for a tell-all with host Nida Yasir on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

During their outing, the celebrity couple shared interesting details of their journey from being friends to life partners. Awan disclosed that they had known each other for years, were good friends and shared a close circle but never thought of getting married.

“We somehow knew that we liked each other, we connected [on different matters] but never planned anything about the wedding, [like] if we want to get married – now or years later. We were just happy being friends,” Awan told the host.

He revealed that even their friends used to tease them to get married as they looked good together. Awan further shared, “It happened so when she [Washma] met my mother once, and even she really liked her. And after she left, my mother gave me those subtle hints that ‘I want you to get married now’ and me being the youngest in the family, she was like ‘If you will get married, there will be someone with me’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washma Fatima (@washma.fatima)

Moreover, Washma shared details about convincing her family for the marriage. The actor mentioned that she had faked a girlfriend of Awan to her family and would always shut off such options.

“When we decided to tie the knot, I broke it only days before to my family that he does not have a girlfriend, and that we like each other and want to get married,” the celebrity stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that long-time friends and showbiz celebrities Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The duo simultaneously shared pictures on their respective social media handles to break the news to their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Subhan Awan (@subhanawan_official)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima is currently being seen in the hit serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ with A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She essays Faha, the to-be-wife of Areeb (Zaviyar), in the play.

