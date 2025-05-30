BJP leader Subramanian Swamy finally admits Pakistan shot down 5 Indian jets

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and former Indian minister, Subramanian Swamy, has admitted that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down five Indian fighter jets on May 10, in retaliation to India’s aggression “Operation Sindoor.”

In a recent discussion on his YouTube channel titled “INDO-PAK CONFLICT CEASEFIRE – HAS IT STRENGTHENED OR DAMAGED INDIA?”, Subramanian Swamy raised serious doubts about the victory claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan standoff.

Swamy questioned why, if India had indeed won, the Modi government had agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States.

He argued that India did not capture any territory from Pakistan during the conflict, suggesting that Modi’s declaration of victory was misleading.

“Narendra Modi has cheated India by claiming victory. We have not won; we have only ended up in a stalemate,” Swamy remarked.

He further stated that Pakistan had now gained support from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, China, and several Muslim-majority nations in the West, which could strengthen Pakistan’s position against India.

He expressed concerns that these countries’ support could aid Pakistan in addressing any future challenges posed by India.

Subramanian Swamy also criticized the lack of transparency surrounding India’s losses during the conflict, specifically the number of jets shot down and the casualties among Indian pilots. “What victory are we claiming when Pakistan shot down five of our planes?” he asked.

The BJP leader accused the Modi government of withholding critical information from the public. “The Indian people have not been told the full extent of our losses. This lack of transparency is a betrayal to the nation,” Swamy asserted.

He concluded by stating that what transpired between India and Pakistan was not a victory for India but a betrayal by the Modi government.