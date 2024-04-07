Subterfuge of Modi government

It is now quite well known that Narendra Modi and his BJP regime is involved in carrying out murders of its perceived enemies in both India and abroad. There is now clear evidence of killings of many opponents of Modi’s BJP government with many foreign governments openly accusing India of carrying out nefarious acts.

Hitherto Modi regime exploited its economic muscle to keep protestations in check but the killings happening in Canada and the US compelled governments of these countries to bring to light the highly illegal and provocative actions of the Indian government. Pakistan has repeatedly complained about Modi government’s malicious actions inside Pakistan. This seedier policy has put the Modi regime in the spotlight although Modi is very thick-skinned and has in the past not only avoided talking about the matter but has declared all such claims as frivolous and unreal.

Along with Canadian PM, the Pakistani government is very vocal in condemning such actions of New Delhi. Pakistani officials specifically mention that they have credible proof of Indian hand behind extrajudicial killings in Pakistan. It was specifically mentioned the murders last year of Mohammad Riaz in Rawlakot and Shahid Latif in Sialkot. Both these individuals were suspected by the Indians to be associated with Kashmiri militants and were targets of Indians.

Pakistani officialdom also named the names of the local suspects for their involvement in these killings along with identifying by name Indian agents believed to have overseen these operations. It was also pointed out that one of the Indian operatives was operating from a Gulf country. The suspicions have grown stronger by the day as some Indian mainstream and social media accounts had mentioned the killings as retribution.

The issue took a crucial turn when a credible UK newspaper the Guardian printed an investigative report bringing to fore that on behest of Modi regime Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW carried out a series of operations in Pakistan since 2019 that involved assassination of Pakistani citizens under the pretext of national security. The fresh claims relate to almost 20 killings since 2020 carried out by unknown gunmen in Pakistan.

While India has previously been unofficially linked to the deaths, this is the first time Indian intelligence personnel have discussed the alleged operations in Pakistan and detailed documentation has been seen alleging RAW’s direct involvement in the assassinations.

Pakistani investigating agencies point out that these killings planned, organised and implemented by Indian intelligence sleeper cells mostly operating out of the United Arab Emirates. The rise in killings in 2023 was credited to the increased activity of these cells, which are accused of paying millions of rupees to local criminals carry out the assassinations.

Indian agents also allegedly recruited jihadists to carry out the shootings, making them believe they were killing infidels. Pakistani intelligence sources claimed that targeted assassinations increased significantly in 2023, accusing India of involvement in the suspected deaths of about 15 people, most of whom were shot at close range by unknown gunmen.

RAW was following in the footsteps of notorious intelligence agencies, Israel’s Mossad and Russian KGB that are reported to specialise in extrajudicial killings of foreign soil. It is worthwhile to point out that RAW operates under the direct instructions of India’s prime minister Modi who is an avowed Hindu supremacist and violently reacts to any opposition to his rule.

The alleged shift in Indian strategy was in line with Modi’s more aggressive approach to foreign policy and that just as western states have been accused of extrajudicial killings abroad in the name of national security, there were those in Delhi who felt that India reserves the right to do the same.

Finally, the cat came out of the bag when Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the Indian government did carry out extrajudicial killings in Pakistan. India had previously denied all involvement in the assassinations but after the publication of the Guardian’s report, Rajnath Singh came out in open to confirm Indian role in such killings.

He categorically stated that if any terrorist from a neighbouring country tries to disturb India or carry out terrorist activities here, he will be given a fitting reply. If he escapes to Pakistan then India will ensure that he is eliminated there. He emphasised that Narendra Modi considers such policy as correct and that India has the wherewithal to do that. Crucially, Modi who is campaigning for a third time in office has alluded to such operations abroad stating that now India goes inside the enemy to strike.

Pakistani officialdom responded by mentioning that the killing spree exposed the increasing sophistication and brazenness of Indian-sponsored terrorist acts inside Pakistan, with striking similarities to the pattern observed in other countries, including Canada and the United States. It is more than clear that Modi wants to target anyone opposed to his rule but India should bear in mind that murdering people with impunity is not possible because it will have very serious consequences.